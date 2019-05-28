Performances Group and Knighthood Capital sign MOU to partner in Africa

Performances Group and Knighthood Capital have signed a memorandum of understanding in which they have agreed to become strategic partners and collaborate in exploring projects of mutual interest in Francophone Africa.

Knighthood will leverage Performances Group’s deep knowledge and extensive network of contacts across Francophone Africa, where the Group has a strong track record of providing consulting, technological and analytics expertise to corporations and governments for more than two decades.

Knighthood Capital will be the preferred partner of Performances Group in the areas of aviation, financing and capital restructuring, and hospitality.

James Hogan, Executive Chairman of Knighthood Capital, said: “We see enormous growth potential in Africa and look forward to being part of this exciting opportunity working with Performances Group, which will be our first partner of choice for projects in French-speaking Africa. As the leading consultancy in Francophone Africa, their impressive knowledge, expertise and broad network of connections across the African continent will be invaluable.

“Together we have a unique and compelling offering to support the development of Africa’s burgeoning travel, tourism and hospitality industry.”

Victor Ndiaye, CEO of Performances Group, said: “Africa holds tremendous potential in the travel and tourism sector, which is expected to be a real driver of the continent’s emergence. An exceptional amount of experience and knowledge results from the partnership between Knighthood Capital and Performances Group. It will allow us to provide better support to African countries and to the various actors involved in the tourism and air transport chain in order to implement clear, ambitious and winning competitiveness strategies.”

Performances Group

Established in 1995, Performances Group is a global enterprise, and a leading advisory and management consultancy serving the countries of Sub-Saharan Africa. Performances Group is the leading consultancy in Francophone Africa and has been a significant player in transforming and strengthening African economies for two decades providing advisory services to private and public sector organisations and governments. For more information: see http://www.performancesgroup.com

Knighthood Capital Partners

Established in 2017 by James Hogan with a team of aviation industry executives, Knighthood Capital Partners offers business advisory, capital structuring and investment services in aerospace and aviation, travel and tourism, hospitality, construction and real estate, and information technology. The company has offices in Abu Dhabi, Geneva and Malta. http://www.knighthoodcapital.com