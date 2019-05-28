Fraport Annual General Meeting: Shareholders to receive dividend of €2.00 per share

At Fraport AG’s regular Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, 99.97 percent of the shareholders approved the recommended dividend of €2.00 per share. Thus, the dividend for fiscal year 2018 will increase by 50 euro cents, or by one third compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, shareholders ratified the actions of the company’s executive and supervisory boards for fiscal year 2018, by 99.50 percent and 94.73 percent respectively. Voting took place after Dr. Stefan Schulte presented the company’s 2018 business year and answered all of the questions posed by the shareholders.

A total of 1,031 shareholders – representing 88.37 percent of Fraport AG’s capital stock – attended this year’s AGM at the Jahrhunderthalle in Frankfurt-Höchst. Chaired by Fraport AG’s supervisory board chairman Karlheinz Weimar, the AGM officially commenced at 10:00 and concluded at 15:08 CET.

