PATA announces Board Members, Industry Council and Government Committee from India

At the recently-concluded PATA Annual Summit & Board Meeting held at Cebu, Philippines, Tourism Secretary Government of India, Mr. Yogendra Tripathi, Chairman & Managing Director of ITDC and Mrs. Ravneet Kaur, Managing Director of Travel Spirit International Pvt Ltd. were appointed to the PATA Board.

Vikram Madhok has been a member of the Board since 2018. Mr. Thomas Thottathil, Vice President of Cox & Kings India Ltd. and Mr. SanJeet, Director of DDP Publication Pvt Limited, are members of the board as Industry Council Proxy members.

Mr. Yogendra Tripathi and Mrs. Ravneet Kaur have also been appointed to the Government/Destination Committee of PATA.

The PATA Industry Council now has 5 members from India including:

Vikram Madhok, MD, Abercrombie & Kent India

Jatinder Taneja, MD, Travel Spirit International Pvt Ltd.

SanJeet, Director, DDP Publications Pvt Ltd.

Thomas C. Thottathil, Vice President, Cox & Kings Ltd.