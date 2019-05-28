1 child and 2 adults believed dead after Tokyo bus stop stabbing

It is believed that at least 1 child and 2 adults have died after being attacked by a man with a knife at a Tokyo bus stop.

The attack occurred this morning during rush hour as people were lined up waiting for the bus.

According to a reports by NHK national television and Japanese authorities, including the Fire Department, as many as 19 have been injured, including 13 children.

The bus stop where the incident took place is in Kawasaki City.

The motive of the man is not known at this time.