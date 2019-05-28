Aeroflot flights checked at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport after anonymous treats

Passenger planes arriving at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport from Moscow are being checked following anonymous threat calls, a spokesman for the airport said on Monday.

“The police prefecture received threat calls concerning several planes arriving from Russia, from Moscow to Paris. A number of planes were checked, with no problems found,” the spokesman said, adding that among those planes were Aeroflot’s flights SU2458 and SU2463.

Moreover, Aeroflot’s next flight, SU2460, as well as Air France flight AF1745 (SU3004) were also checked later in the day.

The spokesman refrained from specifying the nature of threats, saying only that the police checked the luggage for hazardous objects or explosives.

“The planes have been checked. Nothing has been found. It was a hoax threat,” he said. “It was not for serious but checks were necessary in conformity with security rules.”

According to the spokesman, such incidents occur occasionally. Thus, last week, a plane bound from Paris to Ibiza had to make an emergency landing in Barcelona due to a similar reason.

Russia’s Aeroflot said earlier its flight from Paris to Moscow had been delayed following an anonymous call to the Charles de Gaulle Airport.