Swoop: Cabin crew have right to choose their representation’

Swoop, a Canadian ultra low-cost airline owned by WestJet, today issued the following statement from President Steven Greenway regarding the application for certification by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) of Swoop cabin crew.

“Swoop respects the individual rights of our employees to choose their representation. We continue to concentrate on building a successful airline and remain passionate in our pursuit of bringing affordable air travel to everyone.”

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) filed to represent 170 flight attendants at Swoop on May 24, 2019.

“Swoop flight attendants have been calling out for transparent and fair work rules since day one and CUPE is excited to answer the call,” said CUPE National President Mark Hancock. “Swoop flight attendants work hard and deserve a fair contract – and that’s exactly what we’re going to help them achieve.”

A majority of cabin crew members at Swoop have signed cards to join CUPE, and an application has been made to the Canada Industrial Relations Board to certify CUPE as their union representation.