Joachim König receives 2019 Joint Meetings Industry Council Unity Award

Kai Hattendorf, President of the Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC) has announced the winner of the 2019 JMIC Unity Award as Joachim König, Managing Director of HCC Hannover Congress Center and former President of EVVC, the European Association of Event Centers. König formally received the award at the IMEX Awards Banquet in Frankfurt, Germany.

“As an organization devoted to building stronger relationships within our industry and promoting greater awareness of the values we represent, the recognition of individuals who invest their personal time and efforts in industry advancement is very important to us”, said Hattendorf. “Ours is an industry where many contribute in this way so each year we are presented with a challenge in selecting just one – and I am therefore pleased to say that as the recipient is someone who has demonstrated strong leadership over many years and in several different organizations he is in our view particularly deserving”.

König was deeply engaged in advancing industry development not only within his specific region but subsequently at the global level. For over nine years he developed and led a powerful regional organization that among many other things developed advocacy and reporting tools that are in many respects a standard for the industry. He subsequently added responsibilities for representing our sector in a federal-level tourism initiative in order to ensure proper acknowledgement of our role as an economic force. Finally, he the led the re-organization and advanced crucial structures in a global level organization, including the hosting of a very urgent and pivotal industry event in his own facilities in order to ensure its success.

The Unity Award is made annually to an individual who represents the best qualities of Meetings Industry Leadership and who has devoted major efforts to creating stronger relationships and a greater cohesion for the industry. Award criteria evaluate industry leadership and initiative both in a candidate’s own professional conduct and the efforts they put into industry-building through association, education and professional development activities.

JMIC – the Joint Meetings Industry Council – was established in 1978 as a vehicle for creating a forum for the exchange of information and perspectives amongst international associations engaged in various aspects of the Meetings Industry. It is dedicated to building awareness of the Meetings Industry and the value it delivers in supporting global economic, professional and organizational development.

JMIC supports industry networking, awards and advocacy programs, and is currently expanding its activities in the areas of information exchange, industry messaging and the development of a collective voice to advance key issues and values. Its programs are supported by partners IMEX and Reed Travel Exhibitions, who are working actively with the Council to help it achieve its goals.

JMIC has added five new members within the past six months for a total of 18 members. These include:

• AACVB | the Asian Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus

• ACCCLATAM | the Association of Convention Centres of the Caribbean and Latin America

• AIPC | the International Association of Convention Centres

• ASAE | the American Society of Association Executives

• Cocal | the Latin American Confederation of PCO and Related Companies

• ECM | European Cities Marketing

• EMECA | European Major Exhibition Centres Association

• EVVC | European Association of Event Centres

• IAEE | International Association of Exhibitions and Events

• IAPCO | the International Association of Professional Congress Organizers

• ICCA | the International Congress and Convention Association

• MPI | Meeting Professionals International

• PCMA | the Professional Convention Management Association

• SACEOS | the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers

• SISO | the Society of Independent Show Organizers

• SITE | Society for Incentive Travel Excellence

• UFI | the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry

• UIA | the Union of International Associations