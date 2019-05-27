Travel & Tourism Excellence Awards debuts by FICCI

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Awards established the awards to recognize excellence in order to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector. The Indian Travel and Tourism sector is one of the key growth drivers for the Indian economy. The sector not only generates one of the highest foreign exchange but is also one of the largest employment generators in the country.

For last three decades, FICCI has been working relentlessly with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and with various state government tourism departments for the overall growth of the sector. FICCI, jointly with government, has created various unique platforms to address key issues pertinent for the growth of the sector. FICCI plays an important role in recommending policy changes to the government.

In continuation to this, FICCI is organizing its ‘First Edition of Travel and Tourism Excellence Awards 2019’ on August 23, 2019 at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi. The Awards have been conceptualized with an aim to recognize various states, organizations and individuals for their contributions towards the overall growth of the Travel & Tourism industry. This will also encourage Innovation & Entrepreneurship in the space of Travel & Tourism.

FICCI Travel and Tourism Excellence Awards 2019 will comprise 46 award categories. Ernst & Young LLP is the knowledge partner for the awards. The winners will be selected by a panel of jury comprising key stakeholders from the Travel and Tourism sector.

With growth in the domestic and inbound tourism, the future looks bright for travel and tourism sector.

Jury Members: