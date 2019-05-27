Nepal Tourism Board official response to Mount Everest expedition deaths

Is Nepal a safe destination to travel after 11 people died climbing Mount Everest this season?

The answer should be a certain yes. Nepal is so much more than climbing the tallest mountain on earth. Nepal is peaceful and beautiful, and like no tourism destination in the world has even close to the variety of activities and experiences a traveler should expect when visiting Nepal. Nepal has been setting trends on global accessible tourism. Climbing mountains is not an activity most tourists take part in.

While news emerges about an American climber who died in what is called a “traffic jam” on Mount Everest the Nepal Tourism Board issues an official press- release extending deepest condolences for the loss of lives at Everest, 8,848 m, during recent expeditions.

“As is known, climbing Everest is a hardcore adventure activity, a daunting experience even for the most trained and professional climbers. Every life lost is one too many. Solutions for more safe and sustainable options for climbing must come from this heartbreaking time.

Everest will always be a source of great natural wonder and tourist aspiration. Nepal stands with the global trekking community to continue to allow this gift of nature to be safely, sustainably celebrated.

Importantly, the Nepal Government, DoT, Nepal tourism industry and people of Nepal salute the heroes who lost their precious lives pursuing their greatest passions, defying all challenges in the glory of the indomitable human spirit.”

After a number of accidents reports about over tourism at Mount Everest are getting louder. It appears tourists are underestimating the dangers involved.

Even though Nepalese mountain guides are among the best in the world the number of tourists, the narrow window of days weather permits the climb and the jetstream of 120 mph winds make it possible to try. The oxygen only has 1/3 of the pressure a human body is used to.

The longer a person remains above 8000 meters the more dangerous it is. Regulations should be put in place to require anyone climbing Mount Everest to have climbed an 8000 feet mountain prior, experts told eTurboNews.

Today a Maoist splinter group which calls itself the Communist Party of Nepal enforced a widespread strike and two vehicles were burned in Makawanpur district southeast of the Nepali capital. Even this group agrees on the economic potential tourism gives to Nepal. Such an incident should stay as far away from tourism security evaluation as it can. No one can compare such incidents with the ongoing strikes in Paris or day to day situation in other regions around the world.