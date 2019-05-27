Schiphol Airport: Do not travel during tomorrow’s public transport strike!

Due to the public transport strike no buses and trains will be running in the Netherlands. We expect high congestion on the roads to and from the airport. There is very limited train traffic between Hoofddorp, Schiphol, Amsterdam Lelylaan, Amsterdam Sloterdijk and Amsterdam Central Station. This train runs four times an hour.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol today issued a travel advisory for airlines passengers scheduled to fly out of Schiphol tomorrow.

If you booked a departing flight from Schiphol on Tuesday 28 May, please contact your airline immediately for more information.

If your flight arrives at Schiphol Airport tomorrow (28 May), please take account for some extra time for your journey by car or taxi due to congested roads and serious traffic disruptions.

Advice

Please contact your airline to check your flight status. If you’re travelling by car, taxi or Uber, please try carpooling or share your ride.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



To all drivers, pick-ups and drop-offs: if you are driving from Amsterdam on the A4, take exit Schiphol. If you are driving from Leiden on the A4, please pay attention to the signs and follow the instructions. Traffic will be managed by traffic controllers at Schiphol.