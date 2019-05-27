Yasawa Island Resort & Spa appoints new Representative for Europe

As part of the plan to further develop and expand its business in Europe, Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji has recently appointed Eva Huber as its new Sales & Marketing Representative for Europe, according to Resort Owner/Director James McCann.

As of May 2019, Eva will oversee markets in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain as well as the United Kingdom.

“We are excited about the partnership with Huber and look forward to working with her in developing an integrative sales and marketing campaign for the resort and having her work closely with the trade community in Europe,” says McCann.

From her Munich, Germany based office, Huber will be the contact for tour operators and promote the Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji at events organized by Tourism Fiji, the international tourism board for the Fiji Islands.

“I have lost my heart to the Fijian Islands the very first moment I stepped on them in February 2015 for the first time, and am very excited to now promote one of the top 10 luxury resorts in Fiji, helping to grow business and developing the brand further within Europe.“

The 28-year- old is a graduate in linguistics and economics, and spent her early career representing the South Sea Cruises Group in the German speaking markets, Italy and France. She has also represented upscale hotels and resorts in the Caribbean.

Huber’s extensive knowledge of the European tourism industry and her wide network of contacts, combined with the understanding of the differences of the individual markets will be a strong advantage in developing business for the Yasawa Island Resort & Spa in the designated markets.