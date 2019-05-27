UNWTO highlights Gastronomy Tourism in Japan

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Japan Travel and Tourism Association (JTTA) and Gurunavi have released the new UNWTO Report on Gastronomy Tourism: The Case of Japan.

At present, the concept of gastronomy tourism in Japan is relatively new. However, as this report shows, gastronomy tourism in Japan has been enjoying strong growth over recent years, providing economic benefits and acting as a tool for development and social inclusion.

“As more and more travellers search for the unique experiences of local gastronomy, the promotion of gastronomy tourism has moved towards a central position in tourism development and its potential contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals,” says Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary-General.

“Through various successful examples of gastronomy tourism in Japan, this report shows how the country has achieved turning gastronomy tourism into a tool for development, inclusion and regional integration.”

Research carried out for the report found that 38% of Japan’s prefectures include or plan to include gastronomy tourism in their future plans, while 42% of municipalities reported that they already have examples of gastronomy tourism-related activities. The report also highlights the high level of public-private collaboration within gastronomy tourism.