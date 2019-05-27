Search

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 27, 2019 09:48
Turkish Airlines wants to increase tourism to Palestine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has increasingly encouraged Muslims to visit Jerusalem, particularly in light of the US moving its embassy to the city.

Turkish Airlines Vice-President for Sales Muhammed Fatih Durmaz met with Palestinian Authority Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Rula Ma’ayah on Saturday in Bethlehem.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, “Turkish Airlines is ready for cooperation to boost tourism in Palestine.”

Ankara is a supporter of the Palestinians and also has relations with Hamas in Gaza. Turkey has been one of the major critics of the US recognition of Jerusalem last year.

According to reports, Durmaz expressed interest in cooperation to “bringing more tourists into Palestine.” More than 130,000 Turkish citizens visited Palestinian Authority-controlled areas last year, the report said.  Ammon News reported that Ma’ayah discussed the importance of Turkish-Palestinian relations and Turkey’s “familiarity” with Palestinian issues.

Other reports noted that this was a “strategic destination” for Turkey and that there is a lot of potential for these tourists. Turkey has become more important in recent years in this respect for Palestinians with organized tours and delegations.

Hürriyet newspaper reported that the visit was part of a broader Turkish effort to also boost tourism in Jordan, in which Durmaz also held meeting with Jordanians. Turkish media is excited, particularly the pro-government media such as Yena Şafak. It is part of a broader support for Palestinians issues across Turkey’s media and public.

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

