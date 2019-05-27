Search

Al Ain International Airport welcomes daily flights to Jeddah during Ramadan

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 27, 2019 09:40
Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed new daily flights from Al Ain International Airport (AAN) to King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, designed to facilitate travel to Saudi Arabia for the performance of the Islamic pilgrimage, Umrah, during the holy month of Ramadan.

The flights, operated by Etihad Airways, will take place during the last ten days of Ramadan, commencing on Sunday, May 26 and continuing through to Tuesday, June 4, in line with the most popular time period for performing Umrah.

Acting Chief Operations Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, Ahmed Al Shamisi, said: “Ramadan is a blessed time of the year, and we are delighted to be able to support our customer’s performance of Umrah by adding a daily flight to Jeddah from Al Ain International Airport during the last ten days of Ramadan. We are continually working to enhance our services and offerings, and together with Etihad Airways we look forward to sharing the spirit of Ramadan with those traveling for Umrah.”

Etihad Airways will operate its daily flights using its Airbus A330. Flights are scheduled to depart from Al Ain International Airport at 13:30 Local Time (LT) and arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport at 15:20 LT. Returning flights will depart from King Abdulaziz International Airport at 16:20 LT and arrive at Al Ain International Airport at 20:05 LT.

Flight Origin Destination Departs Arrives
EY 335 Al Ain Jeddah 13:30 LT 15:20 LT
EY 336 Jeddah Al Ain 16:20 LT 20:05 LT

