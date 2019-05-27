Pakistan Airlines connects Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi with Tokyo

The Pakistan International Airlines has decided to resume its two weekly flights to Tokyo from May 30 after a suspension of three months.

The problem PIA had been facing was a lack of passengers and cargo from Beijing for Tokyo. However, the issue has now been sorted out after negotiations with Japanese authorities.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the Pakistan federal Minister for Aviation, had said on Friday that since PIA’s indicators had shown an improvement over the past few months, proposals were under consideration for adding new, profitable routes on the airline’s map.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications

