Africa Day united 40 heads of State on Saturday in Pretoria when attending the inauguration of the South African President, Mr. Cyral Ramaposa “It’s time for Africa to unite”, the president said.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism for South Africa Ms. Elizabeth Thabithe said during a side event for tourism leaders: “The time is now to break all barriers that have separated us for so long and create a new dawn for Africa and all who abide in Africa.” She added: “Tourism is a reinforcer to achieve this gigantic objective.”

The African Tourism Board Vice- President Cuthbert Ncube, who shared a podium, pleaded with African Leaders to work together in creating an efficient, capable ethical continent free from corruption, a continent that values excellence with a determination in eradicating poverty in Africa.

“We need to embrace Tourism as a driving tool to promote our God-given 80% untapped wealth of resources combined together across our Mother Continent.”, the African Tourism Board VP said.

The Vice-minister applauded ATB in its endeavor in bringing Africa together as one and has promised her undivided support for the African Tourism Board. “Together we can achieve more.”

South Africa swearing in their new President and with the festivities came one of the most incredible flyovers The event was held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the heart of Pretoria. The flyover consisted of a pair of South African Airways Airbus A340-600s flanked by the South African Air Force’s Silver Falcons display team in their Pilatus PC-7 Mk.IIs. A parachutist crashed into a pole but was not critically injured.

The President committed to putting South Africa at the disposal of Africa and that the renewal of Africa must and should be implemented and he will be part of the team thereof.

He reaffirmed his determination to work with African Leaders across the continent as to realize the African Union Vision known as “Agenda 2063”. It’s about all Africans working towards forging a free trade area that stretches from Cape Town to Cairo. This will bring growth and opportunity to all African countries.

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to the African region. More information www.africantourismboard.com