8.0 Earthquake has potential to be devastating in Peru

A potential devastating earthquake measuring 8.0 just shook Peru at 7.41 UTC time. However, the remoteness of the epic center and the late hour may play a role in minimizing damages. The quake was felt 600 km away however.

The location is remote but close enough to the following cities to cause great damage and injuries.

80.7 km (50.0 mi) SE of Lagunas, Peru

Lonely Planet says travelers come to muddy, mosquito-rich Lagunas because it is the best embarkation point for a trip to the western portion of the Reserva Nacional Pacaya-Samiria. The town is a spread-out, remote place; there are stores, but stock (slightly pricier than elsewhere in Peru) is limited, so it’s wise to bring your own supplies as back-up. There are no money-changing facilities and hardly any public phones or restaurants.

98.4 km (61.0 mi) E of Yurimaguas, Peru

Yurimaguas is a port town in the Loreto Region of the northeastern Peruvian Amazon. Historically associated with Maynas, the culturally diverse town is affectionately known as the “Pearl of the Huallaga”.

158.2 km (98.1 mi) ENE of Lamas, Peru

170.2 km (105.5 mi) N of Contamana, Peru

193.5 km (120.0 mi) E of Moyobamba, Peru

eTurboNews is following the situation. This is a developing situation.