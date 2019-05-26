Search

BREAKING NOW

8.0 Earthquake has potential to be devastating in Peru

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 26, 2019 08:52
8.0 Earthquake has potential to be devastating in Peru

A potential devastating earthquake measuring  8.0 just shook Peru at 7.41 UTC time. However, the remoteness of the epic center and the late hour may play a role in minimizing damages. The quake was felt 600 km away however.

The location is remote but close enough to the following cities to cause great damage and injuries.

  • 80.7 km (50.0 mi) SE of Lagunas, Peru

Lonely Planet says travelers come to muddy, mosquito-rich Lagunas because it is the best embarkation point for a trip to the western portion of the Reserva Nacional Pacaya-Samiria. The town is a spread-out, remote place; there are stores, but stock (slightly pricier than elsewhere in Peru) is limited, so it’s wise to bring your own supplies as back-up. There are no money-changing facilities and hardly any public phones or restaurants.

  • 98.4 km (61.0 mi) E of Yurimaguas, Peru

Yurimaguas is a port town in the Loreto Region of the northeastern Peruvian Amazon. Historically associated with Maynas, the culturally diverse town is affectionately known as the “Pearl of the Huallaga”.

GOT NEWS? click here

possible to reach millions worldwide
Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications

  • 158.2 km (98.1 mi) ENE of Lamas, Peru
  • 170.2 km (105.5 mi) N of Contamana, Peru
  • 193.5 km (120.0 mi) E of Moyobamba, Peru

eTurboNews is following the situation. This is a developing situation.

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

Follow on Feedly