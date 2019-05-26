Warsaw is about to turn into a Nepal Summit and you could be part of it

Polish outbound tourism is growing, and the Nepal Tourism Board knows this and wants to welcome Polish visitors to their Himalayan country.

Yesterday a delegation of top tourism officials from the Nepal Tourism Board and five of the best-known tour operator representatives landed in the Polish capital Warsaw.

Packed with boxes of brochures, souvenirs, and certificates for free trips to Nepal, the delegation is getting ready to meet Polish travel agents, tour operators, and media on Monday. They will introduce Visit Nepal 2020 to Poland.

Magda Zbrzeska, the local representative for eTurboNews has been working day and night to organize the upcoming Visit Nepal 2020 launch in Warsaw.

On Monday afternoon 40 of the best travel companies in Poland will be meeting at the Sofitel Warsaw Victoria at 11, Krolewska Street, 00-065 Warsaw,

A last-minute decision to give more friends of Nepal in Poland the opportunity to attend the summit has re-opened registration again and 20 additional guests are now able to register and attend the meeting at Sofitel Warsaw on Monday.

On Wednesday Nepal will launch Visit Nepal 2020 in Vienna and Friday in Munich. “We don’t want to turn anyone back, said Dbrana from Nepal Tourism Board. Registrations are still open at www.etn.travel/nepal2020

Nepal teamed up with the eTN Group and took over ITB at their official launch event in March on the sideline of ITB in Berlin.

