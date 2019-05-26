Organizing the rape of children: A lucrative tourism business for former Israeli soldier

After following him in Ibiza and Barcelone, police arrested Assi Moosh, 45, near Lisbon on Wednesday while in possession of fake Israeli identity documents, Spain’s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement.

He is accused to have operated a “bunker-like” hotel in Taganga, a Colombian fishing village that has become popular with backpackers and tourists. At the hotel young women and underage girls were sexually exploited.

Colombian authorities deported Moosh – whom local media called “the Devil of Taganga” – in 2017 because he was deemed to be a threat to public order.

After deporting him, Colombia issued an international arrest warrant for Moosh via Interpol for drug trafficking, money laundering and trafficking in human beings for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

In December Colombian police announced an operation against the sexual exploitation ring Moosh is suspected of setting up. Three Israelis and two Colombians were detained in the sting.