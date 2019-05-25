Rip-off Greek-style: US tourists charged $937 for simple lunch at Mykonos restaurant

DK Oyster restaurant on the Greek tourist island of Mykonos charged American tourists 830 euros ($937) for six portions of calamari, six beers and three salads.

Greek tax inspectors who checked the place after the case was reported by international media, found that the restaurant had violated 12 tax laws.

The inspection came in the wake of a blistering review on TripAdvisor earlier in the week by a US tourist who complained that the Platis Gialosv restaurant was a “rip-off”.

He said that his dining party was charged 830 euros for six portions of calamari, six beers, and three salads.

“This place is a rip off, look at the picture I posted,” he wrote. “AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COST! No pun intended.”

”This place is a trap,” he continued, adding that the staff refused to provide a menu — or even prices, to the diners.

According to his receipt, one portion of calamari cost 98.5 euros, one glass of tomato juice was a mind-boggling 18 euros, and two bottles of plain water cost the extortionate 17.8 euros.

Many of the recent restaurant’s ratings on the review site gave it one star and said that it is best avoided.

“Ridiculous prices, €20 euros for a glass of wine!” reads one. “They will try and avoid giving you a menu, the €14.80 offer is a ploy to draw you in! Some fish dishes are charged per gram, but this is not told to you.”

Several others also uploaded pictures of receipts: one shows a €15 charge for a Sprite; another lists a €385 for a single dish, the “Tomahawk USA”.