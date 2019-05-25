Search

Mount Agung forces Den Pasar Airport to close spewing tons of CO2 into the atmosphere

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 25, 2019 07:55
A new eruption of Mount Agung, Bali, occurred on May 24, 2019 at 7:23 p.m., a day later Bali Den Pasar Airport remains closed for all incoming and outgoing traffic stranding tourists from all over the world.

Indonesia’s Center of Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) says the eruption was recorded at 19:30 Central Indonesian Time (WITA) and lasted for 4 minutes and 30 seconds. The eruption also threw smoldering lava and pieces of stone into the air, fell in areas around 2.5-3 km from the summit. PVMBG say the current alert level on Mount Agung is set at Level III.

Residents, trekkers, and tourists are strictly prohibited to be around the red zone areas set at 4 km away around Mount Agung summit.

A Mount Agung eruption in November in 2017 also forced the authorities to close down the airport for several days, hampering tourism in Indonesia’s popular island destination.

A local man commented: Some of these guys need to go and have a talk with Mt Agung. It just spewed thousands of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere for the second time in around a month. We really can’t afford for these volcanoes behaving like this when we are trying to save the world from CO2 emissions.

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

