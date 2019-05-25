The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali appoints new F&B Director

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali takes great pleasure to announce that Executive Chef, Mr. Manoj Rawat, has been appointed Director of Food & Beverage. After spending more than 20 years in the kitchen, he is now ready to take on a more senior managerial role that draws extensively on his culinary expertise and leadership skills.

Manoj has been in charge of the resort’s culinary team since 2015 where he assumed responsibility for elevating Food & Beverage services at all in-house dining venues. He also successfully rose to the challenge of revitalizing menus by introducing a lot more creative and healthy offerings that complement Westin’s wellness concept.

Having previously studied Hotel Management in his native India, Manoj’s new role is expected to be a seamless transition. While he won’t spending much time doing any actual cooking, he will still maintain a visible presence in the kitchen to provide guidance and share his wealth of experience.

As Director of Food & Beverage, Manoj is looking forward to coming out from behind the scenes and interacting with guests on a more personal level. It is often casual conversations that plant the seeds for new ideas and he is keen to hear what everyone has to say.

During his tenure as Executive Chef, Manoj was known for his creative flair and attention to detail. He is sure that these traits will translate well as he moves into a different area of hotel management.

In his spare time, Manoj is a passionate runner and he likes to play the occasional round of golf. He is a consummate food lover at heart and takes pleasure in all flavors. Manoj feels that Bali is home to some great restaurants and he is always on the lookout for unique village warungs to satisfy his appetite for home-style local cuisine.

“Manoj has proven himself to be a strong, capable and hands-on leader. Over the past four years, he has forged a special bond with his culinary team and acted as a mentor to many aspiring young chefs. We are fortunate that he has decided to temporally put down roots on the island of Bali and remain at the resort for the unforeseeable future,” says Mr. Oriol Montal, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.

For more information, please visit the website.