The best Disney Park ever emerges with Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan

There is a lot of excitement for DisneySea, a new area called Fantasy Springs. The park is “perhaps” the best Disney Park ever planned. Construction for Fantasy Springs has already begun. It will have four new attractions based on Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan. The location is at the Tokyo, Japan Disney Park.

They’re going all without three new places to dine and an entirely new hotel.

Approximately $2.3 billion is being spent on the new land, which will see a 100,000-square meter parking lot transformed into the new area of the park. This will mark “the most expensive Tokyo Disney Resort expansion to date.”

Toshio Kagami, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company that operates the Tokyo Disney Resort, is very optimistic in saying:

“We’d like this to become the only one of its kind in the world,” he explained. We are extremely excited to be adding magic to this world of fantasy and wonder…I can’t wait to see these new magical worlds come to life,” he said.

Disney fans in North America are currently gearing up for Galaxy’s Edge, the new Star Wars land coming to both Disneyland and Disney World, but those aren’t the only exciting additions Disney lovers can look forward to.

