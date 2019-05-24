The best Disney Park ever emerges with Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan

Search

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 24, 2019 22:53
There is a lot of excitement for DisneySea, a new area called Fantasy Springs. The park is “perhaps” the best Disney Park ever planned. Construction for Fantasy Springs has already begun. It will have four new attractions based on FrozenTangled, and Peter Pan. The location is at the Tokyo, Japan Disney Park.

They’re going all without three new places to dine and an entirely new hotel.

Approximately $2.3 billion is being spent on the new land, which will see a 100,000-square meter parking lot transformed into the new area of the park. This will mark “the most expensive Tokyo Disney Resort expansion to date.”

Toshio Kagami, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company that operates the Tokyo Disney Resort, is very optimistic in saying:
“We’d like this to become the only one of its kind in the world,” he explained. We are extremely excited to be adding magic to this world of fantasy and wonder…I can’t wait to see these new magical worlds come to life,” he said.

Disney fans in North America are currently gearing up for Galaxy’s Edge, the new Star Wars land coming to both Disneyland and Disney World, but those aren’t the only exciting additions Disney lovers can look forward to.

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

