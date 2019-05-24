Gourmet tourists love Lyon: Today a bomb went off at Brioche Bakery

Lyon is known by gourmet lovers and travelers from all over the world. The Brioche Dorée Bakery is a favorite spot for an urban bakery café built on the simple promise to offer traditional French products of exceptional quality and freshness in a quick-service setting. Brioche Bakery is located in the with tourists and locals popular pedestrian zone of this beautiful French town.

Today this bakery became the scene of the latest terror attack in France. Fortunately, this attack on Thursday evening around 5.00pm was not deadly but had all the potential of a more serious crime. Video from the scene showed that the Brioche Dorée cafe suffered minor damage in the explosion, which appeared to have been relatively small.

Witnesses also reported seeing screws, which one local official said was part of the bomb. The prefecture said at least 8 people suffered non-life threatening injuries, but French media put the number as high as 13, including a child and two people who may have suffered more serious injuries. Brioche Dorée bakery on Rue Victor Hugo had been cordoned off by the police, with glass and debris littering the ground. The blast occurred on the central peninsula between the Saône and Rhône rivers that snake through the city.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the blast as an “attack” and said his thoughts are with the victims. A possible motive was not immediately known, but prosecutors have opened an investigation on suspicion of terrorism and attempted murder.

The prosecutor’s office said a suspected parcel bomb was the cause of the explosion

