Ontario International Airport: Passenger volume up almost 7% in April

Passenger volume at Ontario International Airport (ONT) climbed nearly 7% in April, continuing a trend of steady growth for the nation’s fastest growing airport.

According to data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), almost 445,000 airline passengers traveled through the Inland Empire airport last month, an increase of 6.9% over April last year.

From January through April, ONT welcomed more than 1.6 million arriving and departing passengers, 5.2% more than the same four-month period in 2018.

Delta Air Lines began daily, non-stop service to its Atlanta hub in April and a second roundtrip will begin in June. United Airlines and Southwest Airlines will also add new service next month to Houston and San Francisco, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ontario recorded double-digit growth in cargo volume in April, increasing 11% over April last year to more than 61,800 tons. Over the first four months of the year, cargo shipments totaled more than 233,500 tons, 3.4% higher than the same period in 2018.

For the summer travel season beginning Friday through Labor Day, an estimated 1.6 million passengers will fly in and out of ONT, an increase of 13.9% over summer last year and more than four times the estimated growth in air travel nationally.