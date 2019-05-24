Beachfront Cambria hotel breaks ground in Fort Lauderdale

Construction has begun on the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. and developed by Hotel Motel Inc. The hotel will be within short walking distance to public North Beach access when it opens in 2020. This is Cambria Hotels’ second hotel in the city, joining the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Airport South & Cruise Port.

“The Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach will allow guests to take advantage of everything that makes the city a bustling destination year-round,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “With more than 10 million leisure and business travel visitors annually, Fort Lauderdale is the perfect market to welcome a second Cambria hotel, our sought-after upscale brand.”

The hotel is being developed by Hotel Motel Inc. which is owned by Jai Motwani, an experienced developer with several hotels in southern Florida.

“Choice Hotels has been a phenomenal collaborator from the moment we first signed our franchise agreement,” said Motwani. “The Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach will be perfect for travelers searching for a unique, upscale experience. We can’t wait to provide our guests with a memorable hotel stay.”

There are more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The Cambia brand will enter more prime markets this year, including Anaheim and Napa, Calif.; Boston; and Houston.