Airbus to exhibit at Canada’s global defense and security trade show

On May 29 and 30, at the EY Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Airbus will display a wide range of innovative products and services at Canada’s premier global defence and security trade show – CANSEC 2019.

Canada is a key partner for Airbus, currently celebrating 35 years of operations in the country based on solid and continued growth. With more than 3,000 employees, Airbus’ footprint in Canada has increased exponentially, from the ground-breaking of its helicopter manufacturing facility in Fort Erie, Ontario in 1984, to the production of the A220 Family of single-aisle jetliners today, Airbus has built a deep and lasting presence in Canada.

On static display, Airbus Helicopters Canada will feature the H135, a market leader in the class of light twin-engine multi-purpose helicopters and the global reference for rotary wing military pilot training. The H135 will arrive in Ottawa on May 27 and attendees are welcome to interact with the helicopter throughout the duration of the show. Today more than 130 units are in service in dedicated training roles in 13 countries, including several of Canada’s primary military allies including the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Spain and Japan.

Airbus Defence and Space will showcase its complete product portfolio, from military aircraft to the latest space and security solutions. A full-scale mock-up of the Typhoon, the world’s most advanced swing-role fighter, will be featured on static display. The Typhoon fighter jet is the right aircraft for Canada to protect its safety and security at home and abroad, and is the best choice to support the Canadian aerospace industry.

In the exhibition hall at booth #401, Airbus will display a mock-up of the C295 chosen as Canada’s next Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue (FWSAR) aircraft. The first of 16 C295s ordered by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will perform its maiden flight in the coming weeks, an important milestone on the way to the entry into service. A mock-up of the A330 Multirole Transport Tanker (MRTT) will also be on display. This new generation strategic tanker/transport aircraft is combat proven, available today and the natural successor to the A310 MRTT CC150 Polaris currently operated by the RCAF.

Additionally, Airbus will showcase a scale model of the synthetic aperture radar satellite system, TerraSAR-X, which operates independently of daylight and weather conditions resulting in an unrivalled reliability in terms of data collection.