ExpressJet Airlines appoints new Vice President and Chief Information Officer

ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, this week welcomed Jonyt Meyer as Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO). This newly created role will support the development of a scalable information technology infrastructure at ExpressJet as the company prepares for rapid growth after its January 2019 acquisition by ManaAir, LLC. Meyer will be responsible for leading the vision, strategy and operations for all of ExpressJet’s information technology needs.

Meyer joins ExpressJet with more than 20 years of airline and information technology leadership experience. He is a familiar face at ExpressJet, having previously served as Vice President and CIO until 2010. During his two-decade career with ExpressJet, Meyer successfully led the airline through multiple large-scale IT transformations and system implementations.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



“Jonyt is an accomplished and visionary IT leader,” said Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel John Varley. “His prior experience with ExpressJet and understanding of regional airline IT operations will be a tremendous benefit as we expand our IT capabilities to support ExpressJet’s growth as a United Express carrier. We are glad he has chosen to rejoin the ExpressJet team.”