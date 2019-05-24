Canada explores new ways to reduce transportation pollution

Clean growth is essential for Canada’s transportation system – to meet our emission reduction targets, grow our economy, and build resilience to a changing climate. The Government of Canada is committed to protecting air quality and ensuring Canadians have healthy communities in which to live, work and raise their families.

The Honorable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, on behalf of the Honorable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced the recipients of the first round of funding under the Clean Transportation System Research and Development Program. The funding will support 10 projects that advance clean technology innovations or practices in the marine, rail and aviation sectors.

With this four-year program, the Government of Canada is investing up to $2.4 million to develop innovative clean technologies to improve the environmental performance of Canada’s transportation system specifically in the marine, rail and aviation sectors.

The Clean Transportation System Research and Development Program recipients for the first round of funding will receive a total of up to $847,315 and are as follows:

◾Global Spatial Technology Solutions Inc.

◾Redrock Power Systems Inc.

◾University of British Columbia

◾University of Calgary

◾University of Carleton

◾University of New Brunswick

◾University of Ontario Institute of Technology

◾University of Toronto

◾Université du Québec à Rimouski

◾Waterfall Advisors Group Ltd.

Quotes

“Through smart investments in clean transportation solutions, we are building a sustainable transport infrastructure that benefits all Canadians. Technology has an important role to play in reducing the emissions from transportation, and helping Canada meet its GHG reduction commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and in the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. The Clean Transportation System Research and Development Program advances new technologies to reduce carbon pollution, and protect the environment and well-being of our communities.”

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

“Clean growth is essential for Canada’s transportation system – to meet our emission reduction targets, grow our economy, and build resilience to a changing climate. The Government of Canada is committed to protecting air quality and ensuring Canadians have healthy communities in which to live, work and raise their families.”

The Honourable David Lametti

Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Quick Facts

◾The new Clean Transportation System Research and Development Program supports the development of clean transportation technology and innovation across the marine, aviation, and rail modes.

◾The Program funds clean transportation technology that addresses challenges such as retrofitting ship propellers to increase efficiency, increases rail connections to reduce idling, or develops biofuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from planes.

◾The Program contributes to the overall improvement of the Canadian transportation system by advancing innovative clean technologies, knowledge or practices that can be used by other modes of transportation.