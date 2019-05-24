Wharf Hotels to open Niccolo Suzhou in 2020

Suzhou, fondly known as China’s Venice of the East, will take center stage as the city’s newest iconic landmark with the launch of a new, contemporary chic hotel, Niccolo Suzhou, in 2020.

Crowning the top floors of Suzhou International Finance Square (IFS), a Wharf (Holdings) Limited super tower, the 215 room Niccolo Hotel and fifth landmark to the group’s collection of luxury hotel properties, will top the sky high edifice towering the city’s most highly prized address, its picturesque canals and Jinji Lake.

Suzhou IFS, built by Kohn Pederson Fox, American based architects whose internationally recognized buildings include Roppingi Hills in Tokyo, Japan, super towers Lotte World Tower in Seoul, Korea, Shanghai World Financial Centre and International Commerce Centre in Hong Kong, will offer Suzhou a sky tower reminiscent of a glorious glass fishtail, symbolizing longevity and prosperity for the 2,500 year old city.

Located in Jiangsu Province’s prestigious Suzhou Industrial Park, the hotel’s surrounding locale is embellished with tree-lined boulevards and willow trees along its charming canals, waterways and water towns.

In walking distance to the city’s International Convention Centre, Niccolo Suzhou is set to become a landmark icon in a city that offers its residents and visitors an ideal pace of life, welcoming travelers to its classical, landscaped gardens and entrepreneurs of the new economy, to its historical home.

Suzhou, slating 2020 as its growth year, has its government encouraging new industry and international investment from the US and Europe to earmark it as a city of growth opportunity and potential, with particular emphasis on the technology and artificial intelligence industries.

“We are delighted to embark on our fifth Niccolo Hotel, this time in Suzhou. The growing footprint of our boutique collection and their successes, gives us more clout to be recognized as a serious luxury hotel contender, with personalized luxury and impeccable hospitality at the forefront of the guest experience”, said Dr Jennifer Cronin, President, Wharf Hotels.

Accessible by air to Shanghai Pudong and Hongqiao international airports, the city is well connected via high speed bullet trains to all major cities in China and Hong Kong.

Suzhou is located in southern Jiangsu Province in the center of the Yangtze Delta. Shanghai lies to the east, Zhejiang Province to the south, Wuxi City to the west and the Yangtze River to the north. The city is divided by the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal from north to south. Since 42% area of the city is covered by water, including a vast number of ponds and streams, it is praised as the ‘Venice of the Orient’. Built in 514 BC, this is an ancient city with over 2,500 years of history and numerous points of interest. The unique characteristics of the past are still retained today. The double-chessboard layout of the city, with the streets and rivers going side by side while the water and land routes running in parallel, is preserved intact.

The mild climate makes the city a desirable destination all year round. Touring the wonderful ancient water towns in the vicinity or lingering in the exquisite classical gardens in the downtown area, the charm of what has been named “paradise on earth” will be evident. As the saying goes – “Gardens to the south of the Yangtze River are the best in the world, and Suzhou gardens are the best among them”. These gardens attain their high reputation not only for their vast numbers, but also for their charming natural beauty and harmonious construction. At present more than 60 gardens are kept intact in the city, and some of them have been listed in the World Heritage List.