Fraport Raises Stake in Lima Airport to 80 Percent

Fraport AG has purchased a further 10-percent stake in Lima Airport Partners S.R.L. (LAP) – operator consortium of Jorge Chavez International Airport Lima – from AC Capitales’ Infrastructure Fund, which held the stake for over 10 years.

The acquisition raises Fraport’s majority ownership in LAP from 70.01 percent to 80.01 percent. The share deal strengthens Fraport’s position as LAP’s main shareholder and airport operator during an important expansion and growth phase for Lima Airport (LIM). The planned expansion program comprises a second runway, a new passenger terminal, as well as related facilities and infrastructure.

LAP’s concession to operate and manage Lima Airport began in 2001, when Lima Airport served about 4.1 million passengers. In 2018, Lima Airport welcomed 22.1 million passengers, up 7.3 percent year-on-year. Serving as a popular hub in South America, Lima Airport has been honored as the “Skytrax Best Airport in South America” a total of nine times (including for 2019).

