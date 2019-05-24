African Tourism Board President will speak at the IATA Regional Aviation Forum in Ghana

The African Tourism Board knows the importance of connectivity for the growing travel and tourism industry to the continent. African Tourism Board objective is to sell Africa as a shared destination. Airlines see there is money in serving routes to Africa, and more and more carriers establish routes. Africa is now also on all major airline networks in the world.

African Tourism Board announced Alain St. Ange, president of the organization, has been invited to speak at the IATA Regional Aviation Forum for West and Central Africa, taking place in Accra, Ghana on June 24 and 25.

Under the theme “Aviation: Business for Regional Prosperity”, this high-caliber event will bring together distinguished aviation decision makers and influencers, representing Governments, regulatory agencies, airlines, airports, air navigation service providers, tourism organizations, international and regional organizations, aviation suppliers and aircraft manufacturers from Africa, the Middle East and globally.

Ghana Minister of Aviation, Honourable Joseph Kofi Adda and IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa & Middle East, Muhammad Ali Albakri, together with other senior IATA executives and aviation industry are expecting to welcome key aviation leaders to the event.

Amongst many other key topics, this regional aviation forum will focus on:

Aviation in National Economic Planning

Aviation supporting Regional Agro-Industry

Growing Political Will to drive the Aviation Agenda

Securing the Prosperity of Aviation Businesses in West and Central Africa

Aviation supporting Regional Tourism Growth

Removing Impediments to Slow Collaboration among African Airlines

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from the African region. More on Africa Tourism Board and to join visit www.africantourismboard.com

