Russia now has visa-free travel agreement with all 12 South American countries

Russians need no entry visas to visit all the 12 South American countries now that a bilateral visa-free travel agreement with Suriname came into force, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“An agreement between the governments of Russia and Suriname on visa-free travel for the two countries’ citizens came into effect on May 13,” she said. “It is an important, milestone event — from now the entire space of South America, with its 12 countries, is a visa-free zone for Russians.”

According to the spokeswoman, Moscow plans to take further steps to expand the geography of visa-free travel for Russian nationals.

