European Commission assesses Hyperloop regulatory needs

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced today the presentation of the first finalized generic guideline for design, operation, and certification for Hyperloop systems to the Director of Land Transport at DG Move, the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission in Brussels. This marks the first critical step to begin the process of regulating Hyperloop systems by the European Union.

The guideline was created as part of an ambitious approach from HyperloopTT and TÜV SÜD, one of the world’s leading testing, certification and inspection companies. In September of 2018, the two organizations along with world leading reinsurance company, Munich Re, revealed that Hyperloop was safe and insurable with the first core safety requirements and insurance frameworks for Hyperloop systems. Today’s guideline builds on the completion of the core safety requirements and the implementation of certification processes as well as further development for the construction and operation of Hyperloop systems worldwide.

“The EU is a world reference for transport research, safety standards and regulation. To facilitate their development and being open to innovation: this is why we are interested in the analysis presented here on Hyperloop. Hyperloop as new transport technologies can be a great opportunity to connect EU countries and regions even better, and to deliver energy efficient, carbon-free land transport,” said Elisabeth Werner, Director of Land Transport at DG Move.

“It is important to create unified standards and procedures with HyperloopTT’s system along with other potential system providers. HyperloopTT continues to be at the forefront of the Hyperloop movement, working directly with governments and members of the regulatory industry,” said Dirk Ahlborn, CEO of HyperloopTT. “We are pleased to be working alongside the European Commission and our industry-leading partners to help create this latest guideline.”

“We are working with governments around the world to create the necessary legal framework. It is exciting to see these efforts move forward,” said Andres De Leon, COO of HyperloopTT. “The United States has created a special council for Hyperloop commercialization and the European Commission has now taken the first step in creating industry wide regulations.”

“In a multi disciplinary approach by utilizing certification for existing aerospace, train and other industries – and testing this against the experience of HyperloopTT’s engineering teams we have created the most comprehensive work to date for the design, operation and certification of Hyperloop systems,” Ferdinand Neuwieser, CEO of TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH. “With this effort we will be able to accelerate Hyperloop technology development while creating what promises to become the safest means of transport in the modern era.”