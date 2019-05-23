LB Alliance joins African Tourism Board: Some Unsolicited Advice

Chiriga Moore, founder and owner of LB Alliance in San Francisco, California joined the African Tourism Board today.

Moore said: “Increased Tourism by members of the African Diaspora has birthed travel and event companies seeking opportunities to connect with black-owned businesses throughout Africa. Joining the African Tourism board is an additional resource to help our allies learn how their events contribute to the GDP, help to highlight the value of Africa’s rich arts & culture scene and bridge gaps of inequality across the globe, empowering all of us to blossom together!”

Reading Chriga Moore’s new year resolution published on her “Unsolicited Advice” blog explains her commitment:

1. I will continue to advocate for people of color in the meetings and event industry.

2. I will volunteer to support other event planners

3. I will network, build and persevere because we matter and we are good at what we do.

4. I will stay determined to #LivLife in more ways than one.

Juergen Steinmetz, interim chairman of the African Tourism Board says: “I was fascinated by Chiriga’s vision and knowledge. I agree with our VP Cuthbert Ncube when I say that she will bring a great addition to our organization.”

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from the African region.

More information and to join visit www.africantourismboard.com

