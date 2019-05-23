WestJet ratifies new agreement with WestJet Encore flight dispatchers

Search

Chief Assignment Editor Chief Assignment EditorMay 23, 2019 22:40
WestJet announced that WestJet Encore flight dispatchers, represented by the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA), have successfully ratified a three-year agreement.

This ratified agreement started May 22, 2019 and expires on May 22, 2022 .

“We are pleased with today’s outcome and believe that this agreement recognizes the hard work and valuable contributions of our WestJet Encore dispatchers,” said John Aaron , WestJet Vice-President and General Manager, Encore.

“Today’s outcome is a solid example of WestJet Encore dispatchers coming together to advance the quality of their own employee experience,” said Alexander Ritson , WestJet Encore CALDA Chair.

