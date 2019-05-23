Visitors showed Anguilla the love this winter

*Island Enjoys Record-Breaking Winter Season*

Anguilla welcomed guests from around the world this winter, resulting in the island’s best winter season in over 27 years. Guests flocked to Anguilla in record numbers, to bask on the island’s 33 pristine beaches, surrounded by sapphire seas; sample the extraordinary variety of delectable culinary experiences; and enjoy the warm and generous hospitality for which the island is so well known.

A further indication of the island’s impressive recovery, Anguilla logged yet another record-breaking month in March, with 11,940 tourist stayover arrivals. This marks not only the highest March in history, but also the highest monthly total in the history of Anguilla’s tourism industry. The figure represents a 29.16% increase over the same period in 2017, and a 22.55% increase over March 2016, the month that until now held the record for the most tourist arrivals.

April continued this winning streak, as the 9,790 arrivals recorded is the largest number of tourist arrivals for any month of April dating back as far as 1993. The first quarter tourist arrivals, (January to March 2019) at 30,135, was the highest recorded since the Anguilla Tourist Board began tracking arrivals.

During the first four months of the year (January to April 2019), just under 40 thousand guests spent one or more nights on Anguilla. The island has to date attracted almost 50% of the total tourist arrivals for 2016, the island’s best year to date for tourist arrivals. “Let us celebrate but not become complacent,” said Mrs. Donna Banks, Chairperson of the Anguilla Tourist Board. “There is still much work to be done; our goal remains a 20% increase in tourist arrivals over 2016. We appreciate and value the continued support and cooperation of all our stakeholders, and the people of Anguilla, in helping us to achieve these significant milestones for our industry.”

For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial;

Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world.

Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from two major gateways: Puerto Rico and St. Martin, and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.

Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Anguilla is Beyond Extraordinary.