Anguilla celebrates June as Spa & Wellness Month with Move Ya Body campaign

The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) has announced that the entire month of June will be designated as Spa & Wellness Month, where residents and visitors alike will be invited and encouraged to Move Ya Body!

Throughout the month of June, the activities of the Move Ya Body Campaign and the Anguilla Tourist Board will be merged, to create opportunities for everyone to engage in active and healthy lifestyle choices. This month long promotion of relaxation, health and wellness on Anguilla will feature services, packages and activities that are uniquely Anguillian.

Wellness Tourism, defined by the Global Wellness Institute as “travel associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one’s personal well-being,” is a multi billion dollar industry, and growing steadily across both developed and emerging markets.

“Wellness is one of the strongest global travel trends, and it is one that is ideally suited to Anguilla,” said Parliamentary Secretary Cardigan Connor. “In addition to our excellent resorts and magnificent spas, we have a host of talented wellness consultants — massage therapists, yoga instructors, fitness gurus and nutrition experts — whose expertise is readily available to visitors regardless of where they are staying on island.”

Employee Afternoon Walks on Tuesdays and Thursdays will form the basis of the workplace wellness programs. On Thursday, June 6th, the “Colour Me Happy” Walk takes place, a fun community walk starting in the West End, with music and cardio stops along the way and at the end of the route. Participants are encouraged to rock their happy colors – the more outrageous the better, and with accessories — wigs, socks, shades, caps.

An Island Hike and Water Aerobics are additional activities in development, designed to get both Anguillians and visitors moving and embarking on healthier lifestyle habits that will extend beyond the month of June.

A special Beach Yoga class on Saturday, June 22nd will be open to everyone to attend; on the following Saturday, June 29th, a dynamic Jam Fitness event will be held on the ATB Lawn. Anguilla’s most popular fitness instructors will lead the classes accompanied by live music performed by the island’s most popular artistes.

Resort and restaurant stakeholders will join in the campaign by offering a wide selection of delectable and healthy culinary fare, with special menus and drinks throughout the month of June. A variety of Spa and Wellness Packages will also be on offer by participating resorts, in partnership with instructors, gyms and other health and wellness enthusiasts on the island, and made available to visitors and residents.

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world.

Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from two major gateways: Puerto Rico and St. Martin, and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.