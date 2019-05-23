Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco launches Pride Celebration

In honor of Pride, Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) San Francisco is throwing a dedicated celebration the entire month of June filled with exciting surprises for the community! This experience brings people together to celebrate love and the unifying power of ice cream.

HIGHLIGHTS OF MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM’S PRIDE MONTH

Experience Pride at MOIC

Get ready to celebrate love in all its forms at MOIC during the month of June. The new experience features a self-expression room for accessorizing, a dream room to leave messages of empowerment, an encouragement room for sharing beliefs, special colorful pride treats, and tons more.

100 Free Tickets a Day During the Month of June

To continue the support for love and human connection, MOIC is giving away 100 free tickets a day to couples married in June.

MOIC Celebrates at San Francisco City Hall on June 28

On Friday, June 28, MOIC visits San Francisco City Hall with a “Pink Army” of MOIC ambassadors to celebrate a day of universal love! Couples can capture their special moment after getting married at City Hall in a signature MOIC setting.

First Wedding at MOIC on June 14

Wedding bells are ringing at MOIC on June 14 as the team hosts its first ever wedding within MOIC doors!

“Museum of Ice Cream was built with the purpose to connect people and spread joy. While we’re an inclusive space that champions diversity everyday, Pride Month in San Francisco is particularly special to us. We can truly live our mission, celebrating human love both at our museum and at City Hall,” said Manish Vora, Co-Founder & President, Museum of Ice Cream.

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Museum of Ice Cream transforms ideas into experiences that provoke imagination. The Museum is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community. San Francisco is the first permanent home of the museum, providing the Bay Area and its visitors a place for human connection and creativity.

Museum of Ice Cream is located at 1 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA.