Skamania Lodge in Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area joins Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio

Benchmark has announced that Skamania Lodge, in Stevenson, Washington, has joined its expanding Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio.

The 258-guest room Skamania Lodge is set on 175 densely forested acres overlooking the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, just 45 minutes from Portland, Oregon. The resort, owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, is renowned for its Cascadian style architecture, natural woods, authentic Northwestern cuisine, and awe-inspiring, 360-degree Gorge views.

“We are thrilled to welcome Skamania Lodge to Benchmark,” says CEO Alex Cabañas. “Skamania is extraordinary in its hospitality, its remarkable beauty and its spectacular natural setting in the Columbia River Gorge. It is an iconic property that offers an immersive, authentic return-to-nature experience in an area showcasing some of the nation’s most spectacular natural beauty.”

“Skamania” is the Chinook Indian word for “swift water”. Skamania Lodge, which overlooks the Columbia River is aptly named. Nearby are over 70 waterfalls, including the famous Multnomah Falls, which, at 620 feet, is the fifth highest waterfall in the United States.