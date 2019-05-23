The “Triple Excellence in Nightlife” lands in Ibiza

In a recent meeting of members of the association “Ocio de Ibiza” (Ibiza’s Nightlife Association), affiliated to the International Nightlife Association, several of its members announced that they will implement the highest international distinction in nightlife, known as the “Triple Excellence in Nightlife”. In other words, this triple quality certification in terms of safety, acoustics and quality of service, would come by the hand of “Ocio de Ibiza” to the most famous nightlife destination in the world for its quality nightlife offer. In the event that there are more than 7 clubs that implement it, Ibiza would become the tourist destination with the most “Triple Excellence” distinctions, surpassing Tenerife which currently has 7 distinguished establishments with this maximum triple distinction. The second place with more Triple Excellence awards is currently Barcelona followed by Dubai. At the same time, venues from other countries like Colombia and Argentina have already applied for the triple distinction.

This triple seal of excellence, promoted by the International Nightlife Association, includes, firstly, a safety seal (International Nightlife Safety Certified- INSC-) that forces the club to have cardiac resuscitators, coin-operated breathalyzers, metal detectors, drug detector, a protocol to avoid sexual assaults, as well as having the venue carry out a safety training course for all personnel, among other requirements. The second distinction under this triple international distinction targets acoustic quality (International Nightlife Acoustic Quality -INAQ-), which obliges the venue that implements it not to pollute acoustically as well as adopt measures to protect the acoustic health of clients and workers, such as have an acoustic limiter as well as having posters with awareness messages on protection against noise pollution and respect for the neighbors resting near the premises. Additionally, the venues have to carry out training in acoustics and good practices.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



The third and last seal, focusing on quality of service (International Nightlife Quality Service –INQS-) consists of a mystery inspection that evaluates all areas of the premises (parking, access, toilets, VIP area) as well as costumer service, the swiftness of the service, staff appearance , among other aspects, as well as the commitment of the venue to the environment and to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, including, among other objectives, gender equality, access to work for people with disabilities, recycling and adequate working conditions. These requirements are required since the International Nightlife Association is a member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The implementation of these seals that make up the “Triple Excellence” entails considerable improvements in the venue’s offer, considering that it is a guarantee for the client that the venue he is visiting is committed to the safety of its users and to quality, something very valuable when it comes to nightclubs located in different parts of the world. Not to mention, it also ensures that the staff working in the venue offer the level costumer service that the visitor deserves.