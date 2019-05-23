ICCA UK & Ireland members stridently confident and upbeat about political challenges

Venue and destination members of the ICCA UK & Ireland Chapter voiced positive attitudes and commitment to the challenges of Brexit and ongoing political uncertainty in the UK during the annual half year ICCA chapter meeting at IMEX Frankfurt.

Following an upbeat introduction from Chapter Chair, Diane Waldron of the QEII Centre, members took to the stage to discuss recent wins, positive stories and future plans to ensure international associations continue to come to the UK & Ireland despite Brexit negotiations, leadership challenges and the potential for a general election.

Members sharing their positive stories included:

• Jackie Boughton, Barbican Centre

• Samantha Shamkh, ExCeL London

• Jonny Martinez, ShockLogic

• Donna Cunningham, ICC Birmingham

• Caroline Phelan, VisitBritain

Diane Waldron, ICCA UK & Ireland Chapter Chair comments: “It was inspiring to see the lengths our members are going to in their quest to ensure we remain a global leader when it comes to the delivery of international associations. We heard examples of creative promotion and marketing activity, identification of up-selling opportunities, a focus on legacy, unwavering development of key relationships and in depth use of the ICCA database. Most important though was the confidence shown by all our members in their response to a tough political climate. UK & Ireland members’ strident voices are demonstrating why we are a world leading destination and deserve our ongoing place amongst the leaders in the ICCA rankings.”