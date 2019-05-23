The Bowery Hotel announces new Executive Chef

The Bowery Hotel, a property located in New York’s stylish and revitalized Bowery neighborhood, announced that Chef Andrea Taormina will lead the culinary charge at Gemma, the hotel’s Italian Trattoria, as Executive Chef. A native of Palermo, Italy and New York, Taormina will create entirely new menus inspired by his innate passion and knowledge of Italian cuisine, using local and seasonal ingredients.

With over 18 years of experience, the seasoned chef acquired his expertise of Italian fare through his familial roots and traditions, and further cultivated his skills and techniques by working as a chef consultant for Pravda, Café Colette and Hotel Chantelle. He also served as executive chef of Antonioni’s Restaurant and Mamma Duchess Catering. Most recently, Taormina was the executive chef of Hugo and Sons and DIA Restaurant, with the former earning him a spot in the 2017 and 2018 Michelin Guides.

As executive chef of Gemma, Taormina will be responsible for overseeing the restaurant’s new menu concept and design, hiring and oversight of restaurant staff, and managing all on-site catering for private events booked on the Bowery Terrace and in Gemma’s Wine Room. In his day to day role, he will ensure that performance in the restaurant is consistent with The Bowery Hotel’s dedication to first-rate service.

