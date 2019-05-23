Israel welcomed over 405,000 visitors in April – 7% rise in tourist arrivals

An analysis of the seasonally adjusted data provided by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics indicates that in the last three months (February – April 2019), 384,000 tourists arrived on average each month compared with 372,000 that arrived from November 2018 through January 2019.

Israel is regarded by Jews, Christians and Muslims as the biblical Holy Land. Its most sacred sites are in Jerusalem. Within its Old City, the Temple Mount complex includes the Dome of the Rock shrine, the historic Western Wall, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Israel’s financial hub, Tel Aviv, is known for its Bauhaus architecture and beaches.

Israel offers a plethora of historical and religious sites, beach resorts, archaeological tourism, heritage tourism and ecotourism. Israel has the highest number of museums per capita in the world.

This growing trend in tourist arrivals constitutes a rise of 3%. 352,000 tourists arrived by air and 54,000 tourists arrived via land crossings. Not bad for a tiny country like Israel.

The largest percentage of tourists come from the United States accounting for 19% of all tourists, followed by Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Italy, Poland, and Canada.