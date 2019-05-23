Latest IIPT Peace Park: Iconic Q Station Manly, Sydney Harbour National Park

The dedication of the second IIPT (International Institute for Peace through Tourism) Global Peace Park in Australia was celebrated on Wednesday at Q Station, Sydney, Australia, in collaboration with SKÅL.

Gail Parsonage, President of IIPT Australia presented the IIPT plague to Suzanne Stanton, Director of Q Station, with special guest Hon. James Griffin, Parliamentary Secretary for the Environment and Veterans, who did the honors for the official opening of the IIPT Global Peace Park, joining about 450 other IIPT Peace Parks around the world. Valued partners and coalition members, Sue Badyari, World Expeditions and Sandra Vardanega, Flight Centre Travel Group, traveled from interstate to Sydney for this special occasion with Alfred Merse, President of SKÅL International Australia, also attending the celebration.

The purpose of IIPT Global Peace Parks is to form throughout the world, a dedicated piece of land which is a demonstration of our commitment to building a Culture of Peace.

By putting aside space for these Peace Parks, we believe it will help to focus the visitors and host: To nurture the growth of peace and understanding at home and throughout the world; To enhance the awareness of the community’s commitment to peace and a healthy environment; To create common ground for the community to come together for celebration of their people’s land, heritage and culture and the common future of all mankind; To reflect on our connectedness as a Global Family and the power of Tourism which can make this happens.

Q Station in Manly is a significant historic and iconic tourism location, which once served as the Quarantine Station for migrants arriving in Australia. Visitors of the Q Station Peace Park can sit on the bench for reflection time while listening to the soothing sounds of the waves from Sydney Harbour. They can also read the IIPT Credo of the Peaceful Traveler which is pinned up on the outside wall of the Boilerhouse.

IIPT’s objective is to harness the powerful tourism industry into becoming the World’s First Global Peace Industry, and that every Host and Visitor is, in fact, an Ambassador for Peace.

You can also visit Australia’s first IIPT Global Peace Park at Lone Pine Avenue and Park in Leura, Blue Mountains.

More on the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism on www.iipt.org