United Airlines CEO: We rebook Boeing 737 MAX passengers complimentary

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 23, 2019 08:22
United Airlines operates 14 Boeing MAX jets and has dozens more on order. United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz promised on Wednesday during an interview with a Canadian Newspaper, his airline would rebook any passenger concerned about flying United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX, once they are back in service.

United is the only one of the three U.S. MAX operators to make such an announcement so far. Southwest Airlines Co, the world’s largest MAX operator, said on Wednesday discussions were still ongoing.

Following two fatal crashes of the MAX model within months, an Ethiopian Airlines jet in March after a Lion Air jet in October, Munoz said he wants customers to feel as comfortable as possible.

“If people need any kind of adjustments we will absolutely rebook them,” Munoz told reporters after the airline’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

None of the shareholders at the meeting questioned the company’s MAX plans. United is in the midst of a growth plan that has fuelled a 17% share rise over the past year.

Global regulators are meeting with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday to discuss Boeing’s proposed software fix and training updates for the MAX, which has been grounded since mid-March.

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

