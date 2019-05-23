United Airlines CEO: We rebook Boeing 737 MAX passengers complimentary

United Airlines operates 14 Boeing MAX jets and has dozens more on order. United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz promised on Wednesday during an interview with a Canadian Newspaper, his airline would rebook any passenger concerned about flying United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX, once they are back in service.

United is the only one of the three U.S. MAX operators to make such an announcement so far. Southwest Airlines Co, the world’s largest MAX operator, said on Wednesday discussions were still ongoing.

Following two fatal crashes of the MAX model within months, an Ethiopian Airlines jet in March after a Lion Air jet in October, Munoz said he wants customers to feel as comfortable as possible.

“If people need any kind of adjustments we will absolutely rebook them,” Munoz told reporters after the airline’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

None of the shareholders at the meeting questioned the company’s MAX plans. United is in the midst of a growth plan that has fuelled a 17% share rise over the past year.

Global regulators are meeting with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday to discuss Boeing’s proposed software fix and training updates for the MAX, which has been grounded since mid-March.

