Search

BREAKING NOW

Visiting the USA? Amarillo, Texas is getting ready with new hotel projects

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 23, 2019 08:06
Visiting the USA? Amarillo, Texas is getting ready with new hotel projects

Amarillo, Texas is a unique and history-rich area located where the southern plains meet the desert. Amarillo and the surrounding Panhandle area are a unique blend of two American eras. Working western ranches and a vibrant twenty-first-century economy – making Amarillo the perfect mix of old and new Texas traditions

With the start of the travel season, the demand for hotels in Amarillo continues to rise.

The tourism and travel industry is booming in Amarillo with the latest numbers showing tourists spending $1,600-per-minute with hotels leading the way.

Amarillo did 870 million in direct spending from tourists. That’s not a calculated number, that really is what they spend in our economy.

In  recent months, there have been 12 new hotel projects in Amarillo, increasing available hotel rooms to 7,000.

With more people coming to Amarillo for conventions, sports games or just traveling through on I-40, the demand keeps rising. The overall yearly average for occupancy in hotels in Amarillo is 70 percent when you factor in winter lows and summer highs.

From new hotels on I-40 to a new kind of hotel that Amarillo has never seen before in downtown called The Barfield, a luxury hotel  to be all new and sleek on the inside and historic on the outside. It’s even going to have a bar in the basement called a speak-easy.

GOT NEWS? click here

possible to reach millions worldwide
Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

Follow on Feedly