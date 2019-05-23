MGM won’t buy Wynn Encore Harbor Casino in Boston: 35 Million in fines

After talks of MGM buying Wynn Resort’s Encore Boston fell apart Tuesday night, lawmakers are hoping both casinos will now re-focus on the business at hand. During Wednesday’s State Gaming Commission meeting, the President of Wynn Resorts said there’ll be no more talk of selling the Everett casino.

The Encore Boston Harbor casino will be allowed to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. but only to people who are “actively gambling,’’ giving the Everett property the latest closing time of any nightspot in Eastern Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved the liquor license for the casino during its meeting Wednesday as regulators and the Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts prepare for the opening of the $2.6 billion hotel/restaurant/casino and its 5,800 jobs.

With merger talks now off the table, lawmakers want Massachusetts two resort casinos to focus on employing residents and giving back to their host communities.

“Frankly, I want to see a commitment from MGM to Springfield so I think it’s the prudent thing to do to see that that’s going to be on pause and each company can focus on their own market and we’ll see what happens,” Senator Lesser said.

Encore Boston Harbor must still pay the state $35 million in fines by May 31, before they can open their doors. It’s a fine related to allegations of sexual misconduct against Wynn Founder Steve Wynn.

Executives at the casino operator Wynn Resorts helped hide sexual misconduct allegations against the company’s billionaire founder, Steve Wynn, the Massachusetts gambling regulator said Tuesday.

The finding was included in a report released by the regulator, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, as it began a three-day hearing on whether to allow Wynn Resorts to start operating a $2.6 billion resort near Boston in June as planned.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Mr. Wynn was forced to resign as the company’s chairman and chief executive last year, after The Wall Street Journal published articlesdescribing a pattern of sexual misconduct, including accusations that he had pressured employees for sex. The Massachusetts report is the second this year to find that Wynn Resorts executives had failed to confront him.

Encore Boston is on track to open by June 23, and gaming officials said they will be keeping an eye on its impact on MGM Springfield.