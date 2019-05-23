Fire Department asks citizens to pray after catastrophic tornado hits Jefferson City, Missouri

Jefferson City in Missouri, was just hit by a violent tornado 2 hours ago. The Jefferson City Fire Department: tweeted “A large tornado has hit parts of Jefferson City. All Jefferson City firefighters have been called back and are beginning rescue operations. Please pray for our citizens.” Jefferson City is popular with tourists exploring the U.S. midwest.

The storm resulted in catastrophic damage. A reader told eTN: “Our home was missed, but many others are displaced. Long night plus many long days ahead for 1st responders.”

Three people were killed in a separate tornado in southwestern Missouri, police said. Damage was reported across the state, and emergency personnel were rescuing people trapped in buildings in Jefferson City early Thursday.

A new event is developing with tornado Warning from 5/23/2019 2:22 AM to 3:00 AM CDT for Pulaski County, MO, Phelps County, MO.

