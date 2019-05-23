Search

Fire Department asks citizens to pray after catastrophic tornado hits Jefferson City, Missouri

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 23, 2019 07:30
Fire Department asks citizens to pray after catastrophic tornado hits Jefferson City, Missouri

Jefferson City in Missouri, was just hit by a violent tornado 2 hours ago. The Jefferson City Fire Department: tweeted “A large tornado has hit parts of Jefferson City. All Jefferson City firefighters have been called back and are beginning rescue operations. Please pray for our citizens.”  Jefferson City is popular with tourists exploring the U.S. midwest.

The storm resulted in catastrophic damage. A reader told eTN: “Our home was missed, but many others are displaced. Long night plus many long days ahead for 1st responders.”

Three people were killed in a separate tornado in southwestern Missouri, police said. Damage was reported across the state, and emergency personnel were rescuing people trapped in buildings in Jefferson City early Thursday.

A new event is developing with tornado Warning from 5/23/2019 2:22 AM to 3:00 AM CDT for Pulaski County, MO, Phelps County, MO.

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

