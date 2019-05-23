Rideshare an Uber Submarine: Soon available at Great Barrier Reef

Now tourist can explore an incredible underwater at Great Barrier Reef in Australia with the Uber app.

scUber will showcase the world’s largest living structure as a biodiverse playground, rich in marine life and offering remarkable underwater experiences.

The launch will support the ongoing protection and conservation of the world’s largest coral reef system through Uber’s partnership with Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef

It will be available from 27 May – 18 June, 2019.

Queensland, Australia, in partnership with Uber, today announces the launch of scUber, the world’s first rideshare submarine experience, coming to the Great Barrier Reef on Monday 27 May.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience will offer riders an unfiltered lens to Australia’s underwater icon.

From 27 May, scUber will be available for a limited number of riders to request through the Uber app and riders will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the exquisite beauty of the Great Barrier Reef.

Tourism and Events Queensland’s Chief Executive Officer, Leanne Coddington, commented:

“In late 2018, consumer research identified that exploring the Great Barrier Reef in a submarine was the most desired future travel experience sought by visitors. scUber makes this wish a reality and reaffirms Queensland tourism’s commitment to providing locals and visitors alike with truly remarkable ways to explore nature’s wonderland.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Uber to showcase the beauty of the reef through this innovative experience.

The scUber experience will be available starting on Heron Island, off the coast of Gladstone in the Southern Great Barrier Reef region from May 27, before moving to the coast of Port Douglas in Cairns & the Great Barrier Reef region from June 9. The scUber experience will cost $3,000AUD for two riders and includes:

Pickup and drop off from your location with the Uber app;

Scenic helicopter ride to either Heron Island (for riders requesting from Gladstone) or the Quicksilver Cruises pontoon off the coast of Port Douglas (for riders requesting from Cairns, Port Douglas and Palm Cove);

One hour ride in a scUber submarine;

A half day snorkel and tour of the Great Barrier Reef .